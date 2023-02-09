“I am a Cuban writer, but I am really a habanero.” In this new culture program on France 24 we talk with the novelist Leonardo Padura about his latest work ‘Decent People’, where his famous hero the policeman Mario Conde guides us through the streets of Havana at different times. Padura shares his wishes for the Havana of the future, but also his excitement at seeing how Mario Conde gradually became a person for readers.
