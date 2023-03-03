First modification:
After Gustave Klimt and Venice, the Bassins des Lumières in the French city of Bordeaux are now hosting and until January 2024 two immersive digital exhibitions on Catalan artists: the painter Salvador Dalí and the architect Antoni Gaudí. A visual experience with a background of psychedelic music, which our journalist in France, Erika Olavarría, toured.
In this program, we also talk about the film awards that closed the month of February: the César in France, the Berlinale in Germany, and the SAG Awards in the United States.
And we close with our section dedicated to music, highlighting the premieres of “Mañana ser bonito”, the new album by the Colombian Karol G; “Sincèrement”, the brand new album by the Belgian-Moroccan Hamza; and “Wings”, the last song by the trio of American brothers Jonas Brothers.
#Culture #Dalí #Gaudí #immersive #exhibitions #film #awards #Oscars
Leave a Reply