The Official State Gazette (BOE) published this Friday an order from the Ministry of Culture giving the green light to the creation of the Provincial Historical Archive of Madridan institution of state ownership and management transferred to the Community of Madrid that will allow the documentation until now dispersed in the National Historical Archive or in the General Administration Archive to be grouped.

The Provincial Historical Archive of Madrid “will make it possible to gather, preserve, technically process and adequately disseminate the documentation generated by the bodies of the General Administration of the State in the territorial area corresponding to Madrid.” In this way, its documentary collections “can be arranged in a unified way at the service of administrative management, citizen information, research and culture.”

This new institution will be integrated into the Archive System of the General Administration of the State and its public organizations, and will be included in the Archive System of the Community of Madrid. It will also be part of the network of Provincial Historical Archives (currently state-owned and autonomously managed), which dates back to the decree of November 12, 1931.

In its collections, the Provincial Historical Archive of Madrid will include what is known as the Historical Archive of Protocols of Madrid, of state ownership, which includes the centuries-old deeds produced by notaries in Madrid since the 16th century and which has been declared Asset of Patrimonial Interest by the Community of Madrid, which is in charge of managing these funds.









This documentation makes it possible to know the private life of the people of Madrid, what the houses were like and their contents and other details of their daily life thanks to the wills, inventories of assets, powers, renunciations, emancipations, nobility, freedom of slaves, union ordinances and many other documents reflecting different legal acts.

For its part, the Ministry of Culture “will promote the enrichment of its funds through periodic transfers of documentary series of a historical nature; the incorporation of documents of historical and informative interest, through purchase or deposit; and the reproduction of documents kept in other national or international centers.

After the creation of the archive, the department directed by Ernest Urtasun, in collaboration with the Community of Madrid, will develop the construction project of the building that will house it.