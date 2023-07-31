The music of La gazza ladra by Gioacchino Rossini from the car speakers accompanies my slight panic as I take a hairpin bend uphill. A glimpse of the rocky abyss next to the car gives me the same oppression Ninetta laments in her aria. Although the opera doesn’t fascinate me, I sympathize with her for a moment. I drive the next corner larghissimo in, wondering why I loved Rossini so much again. Yesterday my husband drove, today – driven by my emancipated ambitions – I steer. We’ve been on our way to our holiday destination for two days now and I firmly deny my tiredness. But when my husband also asks if I can drive faster, I lose my temper, fail to see the tree behind the rock, tear past it too close and jerk the car to a halt. After a loaded recitative with him I move hurtfully into the co-driver’s seat and finally blame Rossini’s mediocre opera.

His operas and the portrait of opera diva Giuditta Pasta on which the painter Giuseppe Molteni placed her in the foreground of Lake Como are the reasons why I suddenly wanted to spend this holiday in the Italian Alps. Pasta’s supernatural voice and her romantic appeal to composers of her time concerned me more than the accessibility of our destination.

I angrily jump out of the car and search for Italian swear words when I hear music

“Final stretch,” my driver says peacefully, “just under two kilometers to go.” I look at the menacing cliffs left and right, maybe I was unreasonable in forcing this holiday destination? A bird that looks like a magpie even makes me gloom about Rossini’s gas ladra or magpie: can a bird steal jewels? Suddenly a vehicle lurches right around the bend in front of us, our tires squeal and we just barely collide. “He drove much too fast!” calls my husband. I angrily jump out of the car and search for Italian swear words when I hear music. The young driver is still reeling from shock when I ask: “Rossini?” His eyes widen as if he doesn’t understand me. Then he nods. „Il Barbiere?” I call tenderly. Have I been listening to the wrong opera all this time?

“No, Cenerentola.”

Oh no, how could I be so wrong. As the man looks at me strangely, Rossini’s music gently eases my chagrin. Immediately I put on my best smile and almost sing: “We’re backing up a bit so it’s easier for you to drive on.”

Eva Maria Wagner is a viola player and writer.