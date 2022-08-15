The introduction week for new students in Groningen, the KEI week, is again crowded this year as usual. For the first time in years, Corona does not affect education and associations at all. In any case, a new wind seems to be blowing through the northern city. Because the much-discussed student associations say they are busy with a cultural shift towards a safe environment for everyone.
#Culture #change #student #associations #involved
At USP, Lula says Bolsonaro does not like students
According to PT, current president could go to university “to have a debate in the elections” Former president and presidential...
Leave a Reply