We open Culture with the premiere of the film ‘Cassandro’, directed by Roger Ross Williams. The film tells the story of Saúl Armendáriz, played by Gael García Bernal, a gay wrestler who rises to fame after creating the character of Cassandro by dressing and putting on makeup like a woman. The star of the urban genre Bad Bunny participates in the film and stars in one of the most anticipated scenes: her kiss with Saúl, the protagonist.