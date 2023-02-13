The Culture Bonus makes its strong presence felt again this year, making available to all those born in 2003 and 2004 a “bonus” of €500 to spend on books, films, CDs and vinyls. If we are passionate about video games it is difficult to find something related to the video game world that fully satisfies us. This is why we have collected in a single article all the best collectable (and non-collectable) works that you can take with your Culture Bonus and show off within your precious collection. Each product in the description will be accompanied by its own Amazon link, and you can verify that it can be purchased with the bonus through the small sticker placed after the brief presentation on the online store.

FINAL FANTASY Ultimania Archive and FINAL FANTASY XV Official Works

FINAL FANTASY is one of the longest-running sagas and loved by fans from all over the world, and for this reason the publishing house Dark Horse has joined forces with SQUARE ENIX to create the FINAL FANTASY Ultimania Archive. Divided into three collectible encyclopedias, the FFUA collects everything that represents the development of every single chapter of FINAL FANTASY. Slightly hinting at the plot of each chapter, we will be inundated with details regarding the main artwork created for the game, concept art of the main characters and the various monsters that will be faced, the detailed map of each game world, notes and ideas of the developers, as well as some key scenes of the various titles explored in detail. Each of the FFUAs features a hardcover and approximately 330 pages, dividing into a first volume spanning from the very first FINAL FANTASY to the sixth installment of the series, a second volume spanning from FINAL FANTASY VII to FINAL FANTASY IX, and the is the last volume in the series that goes from FINAL FANTASY X to FINAL FANTASY XIV. The only flaw? All three volumes are available only in English (which is quite common for collectors’ items in this area), but it is certainly a price that is worth the purchase.

Obviously it catches the eye that among the chapters absent in this collection we find FINAL FANTASY XV. If for most people it is a more than forgettable chapter of the franchise, SQUARE ENIX does not think the same way, creating for the occasion a collector’s artbook complete with a cardboard display just for one of the latest Final Fantasies. The package is obviously designed as a Limited Edition in all respects, containing a 216-page hardcover art book, a stand with an official caricature and a reproduction of the famous notebook that can be seen in the title. Here too, English is the only available language.

ELDEN RING or Bloodborne?

ELDEN RING it’s definitely earned a place in every souls gamer’s heart, and even though we’ve finished and finished it dozens of times, we still often feel like we’ve been missing out. For the occasion BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released a strategy guide divided into several volumes, with the first currently available and the second due out on February 18th. Whether you still want to explore the interregnum or just want to add one more piece to your ELDEN RING collection, this is the item for you. As if there was still a need for me to tell you, even here only in English.

If, on the other hand, you are impatient to get your hands on some more pieces for your collection, you can also use the bonus to pre-order the two official artbooks of the game and distributed by FromSoftware. The artbooks are out on July 23rd and 25th respectively.

If, on the other hand, you are more fond of Miyazaki’s old work dating back to 2015, Bloodborne still reserves a few small surprises for the most passionate. Let’s start with The Art of Bloodborne, a flexible cover art book distributed by Sony itself. The compendium analyzes scenarios, enemies, main protagonists of the entire game, providing a vision to the wider picture brought by FromSoftware. Surprisingly, it is available in Italian.

Isn’t that enough for you? Available in Italian we also find the collector’s binder of the 4 tales of Yarmhan. The albums are small comics that tell parallel stories to those we already know too well, collected for the occasion in a particular box set that will appeal to the most passionate collectors.

DEATH STRANDING

After the announcement of DS2, it’s impossible not to want to pick up the first chapter of the series or at least think back to Sam’s long crossings made in our company. One of the biggest problems of the title, however, is the long story spread out between the various deliveries, leading us to lose fragments of a story that is nothing short of touching and full of twists here and there. For this reason we find the transposition on paper of the entire history of the title divided for the occasion into a two-volume novel. The work is packaged by Hitori Nojimaalready author of the prose adaptations of Metal Gear Solid, so you can trust with your eyes closed (but in any case, here you will find our review).

If, on the other hand, you want to relive the same emotions you felt the first time you laid eyes on the boundless new America, we can only recommend the beautiful collector’s artbook, where you can discover for yourself how the plot and characters have evolved from the original premises.

Artbooks and Vinyls

Amazon is full of artbooks and collector’s items, so here are other pieces that we in the editorial team consider the most valid also for a value for money:

The culture bonus also allows you to buy CDs and vinyls, so why not take the opportunity to take home some of the soundtracks that have thrilled us the most? Choosing just one as an example is too hard, so here’s a mini selection of the ones we recommend you recover:

We could continue for hours looking for the best offers that Amazon currently presents on items that can be purchased with the Culture Bonus, but we want to leave you with a much more pressing thrill of hunting in order to find other rare pieces to add to your collections. As always, we are waiting for you in the comments section, so that we can talk about your latest (and lucky) purchases together.