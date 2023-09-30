



File-Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira poses with her Video Vanguard award and her award for Best Collaboration with Karol G, for the song “TQG”, at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA. USA, September 12, 2023. © Reuters/Andrew Kelly

We open Cultura with the 25th anniversary of the release of the album ‘Where are the thieves?’, by the Colombian pop star Shakira. The album, with hits like ‘Ciega, Sorormunda’, launched the Barranquilla singer to world fame. On the occasion of the anniversary, the music platform Spotify decided to declare September 29 as ‘Shakira Day’ in honor of her career and legacy. Shakira is the Latin singer with the most streams in the history of Spotify and her success has been increasing in recent years.