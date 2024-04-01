





06:17 Beyoncé dusts off country with her long-awaited album 'Cowboy Carter' © Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia/France 24

In an eighth solo album steeped in country sounds, Beyoncé seeks to reclaim the musical heritage associated with the extensive white history of the United States. In this Culture chronicle, we also talk about 'Gala and Dalí', which marks the return of Nelly Furtado, this time accompanied by Juanes; and we recommend two films: 'Monster', by the Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda, and 'Shirley', by the American John Ridley.