





10:12 Bernardine Evaristo on the Spanish translation of her novel ‘Raíces Rubias’: “I always like to do things differently” © France 24

Bernardine Evaristo is the first black writer to win the prestigious Booker Prize. In this new culture program on France 24, we talked to her about the Spanish translation of her first novel, “Raíces rubias”, a fable that subtly and humorously recreates the transatlantic slave trade: “It wasn’t realistic, I could play with this parallel universe, and at the same time, continue to explore the subject of slavery”.