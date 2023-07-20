In this new Culture program on France 24, we speak to two artists whose artistic complicity allowed them to create unique books, full of fantastic creatures, captivating illustrations and magic. We also talked about the colossal research work and about the symbols behind Benjamin Lacombe’s reinterpretation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale: ‘The Little Mermaid’.

