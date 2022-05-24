About 350,000 euros. That is the amount provided by the City Council of Genoa for the celebration in the Italian city last Saturday of the parade of the Burial of the Sardine, according to what the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García, assured on Tuesday. It must be remembered that, as published by LA VERDAD on Tuesday, the contribution of the Murcia Consistory to the event will reach 250,000 euros, initially, according to the agreement signed with the Sardinera Association. Thus, roughly speaking, the distribution of the contribution of the expenses for the development of the initiative is estimated at “20% by Murcia, 30% by Genoa and the rest by the Sardinera Association” , as specified by the mayor.

«We have already carried out a preliminary study and we are immersed in carrying out an analysis of the possible economic return of this action, but at the moment we are very satisfied with what we experienced in the Italian city, in which there were some 100,00 attendees; everyone knows Murcia and an interest has arisen in coming to visit it”, assured García Rex, adding that, through meetings such as those that have been held and will continue, there is an intention to promote an air connection with the capital of Liguria , which currently lacks a direct connection with both the Murcian capital and Alicante’s El Altet airport.

The transfer of the Burial of the Sardine festival to Genoa last weekend was carried out within the framework of the twinning process between the two cities, which culminated last December with the signature of both mayors. Just a few months before, an Italian delegation made a courtesy visit to the Murcian capital, which arrived accompanied, in order to promote Genoese culture, by the organization in Cardenal Belluga square of a championship for the preparation of pesto, the sauce par excellence of the Italian region of Liguria. Correspondingly, the Murcian delegation recently organized, together with the Sardinera Group, the aforementioned parade and street parade, in which twenty sardine groups, four large floats, 29 entertainment groups and more than 500 participants took part.

The decision to allocate 250,000 euros to the celebration of this event by the Department of Culture has generated some mistrust in the investiture partner of socialists and oranges, Podemos, who did not like the decision. In fact, despite the fact that this agreement was given the green light at a meeting of the Municipal Government Board on May 13, as a matter off the agenda, the purple spokesman, Ginés Ruiz, sent a letter to García Rex , dated May 17, in which he asked “if money is going to be allocated to the celebration of said act” – from which it is deduced that he did not yet know the decision through official channels – and, in that case, ” what is the amount, what budget items does it come from», as well as the list of attendees who have been paid for the trip and stay, activities and a feasibility study.