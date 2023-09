13:17 The Chilean actress, Antonia Zegers, winner at the Lima Film Festival. © France 24

The Chilean actress, Antonia Zegers, was the winner at the Lima Film Festival, in the category of best actress for the film ‘El Castigo’. In this film, she tests the role of a mother in a sexist society, after the disappearance of her seven-year-old son. In this cultural space, Zegers explains the work prior to recording, to achieve a single sequence shot in the entire film.