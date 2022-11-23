Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi revealed the program of the 51st Union Day concerts, which are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 3 at Al Hosn Palace in the UAE capital and Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain, with the participation of 4 of the brightest stars of Emirati and Arabic song.
Over two special nights, Qasr Al Hosn will host Hussein Al Jasmi’s concert on December 1, and artist Hamad Al Ameri will hold the second concert on December 3, where they will perform a variety of their best songs. Al Jahili Castle in Al Ain will host an exceptional concert on December 3, which will be performed by the artists Belqis and the artist Fouad Abdel Wahed. This program reflects the diversity of the music scene in the Emirates, and gives the local community and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the sweetest melodies of authentic and contemporary Arabic music, in conjunction with discovering aspects of Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage Al-Araiq in the fort and Al-Jahili Fort. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism will organize fireworks displays at 9:00 pm on December 2, which will light up the sky of Abu Dhabi Corniche, Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region for 10 minutes.
The fireworks will paint the colors of the UAE flag, accompanied by laser lights, musical performances, and drone performances.
#Culture #Tourism #reveals #Union #Day #parties
