Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has signed 10 joint marketing program agreements with a number of the most prominent international travel and tourism agencies and platforms, to stimulate the sustainable growth of the tourism sector in the emirate, and to enhance awareness of its exceptional entertainment and cultural experiences.

These agreements rely on Abu Dhabi’s distinctive capabilities that meet the aspirations of European tourists, and aim to capitalize on the promising prospects of increasing the number of visitors to the emirate from this large market, in a way that supports its ambitions to welcome more than 24 million visitors during the current year.

The department concluded new agreements with leading companies, including “On the Beach” and “Trail Finders”, which are two of the most important external tour agencies in the United Kingdom and Ireland, “Destination 2”, which specializes in economic tourism trips, and “Kenwood Travel”. », the luxury budget holiday platform, «Voyage Prive», which focuses on the emirate’s hotels in its offers, and «El Corte Ingeles», owner of the Spanish travel agency «Viais El Corte Ingeles».

Saleh Mohammed Al Jaziri, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “These agreements strengthen our relationships with our partners, and support our initiatives aimed at attracting more visitors to Abu Dhabi, to enjoy our diverse experiences that give them inspiration for exploration, enthusiasm for adventure, and the opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. The United Kingdom is considered one of our key priority markets, as we continue to invest in promising growth prospects and new cooperation opportunities with our partners from the United Kingdom and Europe.”

The department also extended its existing agreements with global tourism leaders, including Expedia, Last Minute.com, Amadeus, and dnata, to continue the remarkable success momentum of these partnerships during 2023.

It is noteworthy that “Trailfinders”, “dnata” (Travel Republic, Gold Medal Travel Group Limited) and “On the Beach” were among the 20 largest companies licensed to organize flights, according to the authorized public sales of these companies.