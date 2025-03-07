03/07/2025



He Ministry of Culture and the Queen Sofia They reinforce the museum’s collections with the acquisition of new works from Arco, in support of the most important art fair in our country. Likewise, they renew the commitment to the introduction of women artists in the collection, promoting acquisitions in a percentage of 73.6%, as the Secretary of State for Culture, the Secretary of State for Culture, have communicated this morning, the Secretary of State for Culture, Jordi Martíand the director of the Reina Sofía Museum, Manuel Segadeafter the Permanent Commission of the Board of Trustees of the Institution, gathered today in Arco.

In total, the Ministry of Culture and the Reina Sofía Museum have acquired in Arco 26 works by 19 artists, 14 of them womenby 497,999 euros. With the amount contributed by the Ministry of Culture (398,499 euros) 22 works of 15 artists have been acquired: Laia Abril, Elena Blasco, Ángela de la Cruz, Victorina Durán, Agnes Essanti Luque, María Luisa Fernández, Josep Grau-Garriga, Raquel Manchado, Mónica Mays, Marta Minujín, Robert Morris, Maribel Nazco, Rodríguez-Méndez and Marina Vargas. The amount provided by the Reina Sofía Museum has been 99,500 euros, which have been allocated to 4 works by 4 artists: Judy Chicago, Juan Pablo Echeverri, Daniel Steegmann Mangrané and Luz Lizarazo.

In this edition, of the total acquired works, 73.6 % are works produced by women, mostly, of the Spanish context and Spanish galleries. Of the total of 19 artists, 14 belong to the Spanish context and 5 are foreigners (Argentina, the United States and Colombia). The acquisitions have been very diverse to cover unpublished or not very represented aspects in their funds. They have focused mainly on Spanish art or in Spanish galleries.