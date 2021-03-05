Knowing examples of women who have managed to turn their ideas into projects and their dreams into reality serves as an example for many others who see limitations in their own ability to reach high or in the obstacles that may be found along the way at a social level. Their stories inspire, awaken values ​​such as sisterhood and show that change is only possible with joint work. The webinar “Talent and female leadership” brought closer the trajectory of women with regional and national repercussions to give voice to their work for equality and to the denunciation of evils that are still present in society. The event, organized by LA VERDAD with the support of the Murcia City Council and the Department of Social Rights and Family, and the Cartagena City Council with the Department of Culture, Youth and Equality, was moderated by journalist Beatriz Romero.

The screenwriter, producer and film director Mabel Lozano was the first recognized face to intervene, recounting the harshness of trafficking in women in Spain and her work in defending the rights of these people. His commitment has been to social cinema since his life turned upside down and he met Irina, a young Russian woman who had been captured in her home country and sold to a road club on the outskirts of Madrid. It was there when he realized that “destinations are never places, but different ways of seeing life.” “That young woman taught me to see life differently and to realize that in this century we still live with slavery and that she has the face of a woman who is ever younger,” he recalls. This prompted him to create his own production company and bet on this type of ‘non-commercial’ cinema.

He spoke of trafficking in Spain in 2005, when they did not want to see the situation and it was hard to explain, although he states that “there is still a lot of indifference and a lot of looking the other way.” Thus, he used the cinema as a tool for social transformation to reach, especially, the youngest.

One of his great achievements was the publication in 2017 of ‘El Pimp’ and its passage to the documentary format a year later, born of his curiosity to know these profiles, as well as having the pain of having listened to so many women tell their humiliations . “We have given voice to the bad guys. We talk about women, but we don’t talk about the bad guys and you have to get involved with them too, condemning the faces of pimping and naming them, ”he added. His recently published book with Pablo Fernández, ‘PronoXplitación’, has been one more step, linking pornography to trafficking. “It has been unprecedented to talk about prostitution 2.0, about how it has migrated to digital borders and women and girls are being exploited through new technologies,” he said.

Now she is nominated, for the third time, for the Goya, this time with ‘Biography of the corpse of a woman’, which denounces the lack of protection of these women when they want to go out into the world, functioning as a tribute to all those who have died for this cause and whose names are not listed. He denounces that there is no comprehensive law against trafficking that addresses reintegration and that gives rights to women so that they have alternatives. “That is the award that I have been looking for over and over again, the true recognition of a despicable situation.”

Criticize the culture of cinema with respect to female productions. «When a man is going to sell a film, his cinema is universal, a cinema for everyone. When women write or direct and talk about women, it is cinema for women, and this is not the case. Culture has to do with talent, and talent has nothing to do with the sexes, “he concluded.

Transformation. Breaking old sexist models



The sociologist Marina Subirats, specialized in education and women, focused on education. He pointed to the dominant ideology that has existed for millennia in society, “a way of thinking in which men had power over women, and they had to shut up because there was tremendous pressure. This has created a sexist culture that is part of what we have learned since we were born, “he said. “We have to break it and remove all gender stereotypes that we have.”

The problem, he points out, is in what is instilled in the male gender. “There are many young men who die of masculinity, from what they have been told to do, going too fast on a road or doing extreme sports in which many die. We have to undo these social models of gender through education, “he said.

He made reference to the prejudices that range from the choice of the color of the baby’s room according to gender to the toys, or the way of communicating. «We speak in a different way to boys and girls. Since they are born they assimilate it and when they are older it is already very difficult to change them, “he lamented. In this regard, he encouraged progress in co-education between teachers and families, “because the old models no longer work.” “We are not responsible for the culture that we have received but we are responsible for the one that we will leave behind. We have to see if we transmit it the same or transform them, “he added.

He denounced the promotion of the sexualization of girls at an early age through their image, the assessment through social networks and the ‘likes’, as well as the lack of affective-sexual education in schools. “There is a form of information between boys and girls, which is pornography, and it is rude that is having an impact because boys consider that sexual relations should be that way and they demand things that can sometimes be dangerous or unpleasant. There has been no adequate education and we urgently need it, “he concluded.

Colloquium. Table of experiences



The event also featured two tables of experiences to share testimonies at the regional level. The first brought together five women from the business world under the title ‘Business talent in times of Covid’: Ana Belén Martínez, director of External Relations at Mercadona; Juana Sánchez, head of HR at Estrella de Levante; Teresa Olivares, CMO of Tutete; Lucía Figuerola, head of the Legal Department of Grupo Lucas, and Amparo Cuesta, director of the Business Execution of SMEs in Spain at BBVA. The second approached the commitment actions that aim to work and create egalitarian cities, with the participation of Pilar Torres Díez, councilor for Social and Family Rights of the Murcia City Council, and David Martínez Noguera, councilor for the Area of ​​Culture, Youth and Equality of the Cartagena City Council.

For Pilar Torres it is an illusion, a satisfaction and a pride to contribute her experience to the work of equality and social rights policies of Murcians. “It is an opportunity to show future generations that many times we put these barriers on ourselves, that being in positions of responsibility is not really at odds with being a woman. We have to feel very proud to have relevant positions, “said the councilor. He encouraged to continue advancing in equality and achieve more egalitarian cities, for which they have the third ‘Strategic Plan for equal opportunities between men and women’, the result of political consensus and based on gender mainstreaming “so that equality of opportunities in all areas of municipal management ». “Education is the way to reach and achieve that much-needed equality and also through culture, which is a transformation tool to reach young people.” With this phrase, David Martínez stressed the need to know how to use all the tools in favor of the mainstreaming of equality in all areas. The key, he said, is to reach young people because “there is still a sexist education”, using music or cinema as methods. “Change is possible through culture,” he stressed. Although he misses his life as a teacher, he considers that as a councilor “he can reach a lot of people and change a lot of things.” “I got into politics because I believed it was a way to change things and bring your ideas to reality,” he confesses, while pointing out the drafting from the council of the second Equality Plan that will soon be approved, in addition to having the first plan against gender violence or the ordinance against sexist advertising in the city. At Mercadona, the diversity of its work teams has been one of the causes of its success. Women have always been part of the company, applying across the board a principle of equal treatment and opportunities, transmitted to its management model. “The growing evolution of women in management positions has occurred in a very natural way, reaching parity in the management team with a 47% quota of women, guaranteeing equal opportunities and treatment for the entire workforce”, stated Ana Belén Martínez , Mercadona’s Director of External Relations, at the same time that she recalled that in the company “there has never been wage inequality” and that “the same salary is received for the same responsibility.”

At Estrella de Levante she has been able to analyze her own team to enhance the role of women within the company. They did so in 2014 by studying the jobs in the Production Area, realizing that there were sections with hardly any presence of women. “From there we got down to work,” said Juana Sánchez. They came to educational centers and engineering degrees to let them know that the work that was developed in this area could be carried out by both a man and a woman. “It helped us to incorporate the first women and in the following selections it was easier for us to have women participate in the process.” “We contribute to making a more real society,” he added. Teresa Olivares did not imagine after 14 years that this idea that she materialized with her husband was going to be consolidated in four countries after the challenges they have faced along the way. “It happened faster than I imagined,” he confesses, while admitting that starting the Tutete project was like “entering a jungle and solving challenges.” In the beginning, they bought more male clients because they were the bank account holders, but that situation has changed: “Many of our clients called us, asked us, and bought it at night with their husbands. Now 99% of our clients are women “, he affirmed referring to the act of purchase. The secret of their success has been to put their product just one click away from a generation characterized by lack of time.