The City Council uses an order of the Supreme Court to emphasize that the prison for inmates will continue to stand and Perpetual Help argues otherwise Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 02:56



The walls with graffiti, chips and detached masonry, as well as the propped up areas in the entrance pavilion reveal, with the naked eye, the unbridled deterioration of the old San Antón prison. The Ministry of Culture has issued a resolution authorizing the demolition of part of the complex and the conservation of the r