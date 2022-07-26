The multidisciplinary artist Kubra Khademi designed the poster for the 76th edition of the Avignon Festival in France. She presents in this city the exhibition ‘First but not last time in America’, as well as the performance ‘From armor to jackets’. In 2015, she had to flee her native Afghanistan after a controversial artistic performance on the streets of Kabul. Since then, she Kubra Khademi lives in France, and in 2020 she obtained her nationality.

As a new UN report highlights hundreds of human rights violations in Afghanistan since the return of the Taliban, France 24’s Laure Manent sat down with her to discuss the role of artists in these difficult times. .

In this program we also travel to Paris to discover Cabu’s drawings on the Vélodrome d’Hiver raid, exhibited at the Shoah Memorial to commemorate the 80th anniversary of this painful page in French history; and we discovered the fifth edition of the ‘Latin American Photo Festival’ in the streets of the Bronx in New York.

We close with music, with the ‘Indigenous Woman’ tour by the Mayan Kaqchikel singer-songwriter Sara Curruchich; the new theme of the American pop rock star P!nk with ‘Irrelevant’; and the video clip in the Ivory Coast of the French rappers SDM and Tiakola ‘Redescends’.