'Rectoral Garden in Nuenen in Spring', a painting from 1884 and whose value is estimated at up to $6.4 million, had been stolen in a daring robbery in the middle of the pandemic. But three and a half years later, it reappeared in the hands of Arthur Brand, a detective nicknamed the 'Indiana Jones of the art world' for his work tracking down and recovering stolen works. The Van Gogh was returned in a blue bag from Ikea stores, covered with plastic and placed in a pillowcase.

In this Culture program, we talk about the first exhibition of this painting in Rotterdam since its return in September 2023.

We also take a look at the 'Global Bleaching' project, by artist and activist Maxwell Alexandre, who turned the Rio de Janeiro Museum of Art into a beauty salon by offering free hair bleaching.

And we close with the musical premieres of the week: 'Ruin', by Usher and Pheelz; 'Cactus', by Belinda; and 'Tuyo', by Jorge Drexler and El David Aguilar.