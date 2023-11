05:17 We open Culture with the theatrical release of the Spanish film ‘Un amor’, directed by Isabel Coixet and adapted from Sara Mesa’s book with the same name. © France 24

We open Culture with the theatrical release of the Spanish film ‘Un amor’, directed by Isabel Coixet and adapted from Sara Mesa’s book with the same name. The film tells the story of Nat, a 30-year-old woman who tries to escape the stress of the city by moving to a rural town in Spain. However, her ideal of tranquility is cut short when she begins a stormy love story with one of her neighbors.