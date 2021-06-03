Cultural sector The culture and events sector demonstrates unfair treatment against corona treatment in front of the Parliament – live

A demonstration called Measure is Full will be held in front of the Parliament House in Helsinki.

2.6. 12:38 | Updated 13:00

Cultural and event industry demonstrates on Thursday in front of the Parliament House in Helsinki. An event called Measure is Full is opposed to culture funding cuts and the unfair treatment of the incident during the corona pandemic.

The protest will hand over the demands of the creative industries to the representatives of the parliamentary groups of the parties in one statement. It has been signed by 171 communities and actors in the field.

The statement calls for, among other things, the opening of event management with safety instructions, the immediate payment of freelancers’ corona subsidies, and start-up support for the event industry to restart business operations. In addition, at least one percent investment in culture from the state budget, redefinition of employment, and improvement of the safety net for freelancers are required.

Measure is full – demonstration in front of the Parliament House on Thursday, June 3.

Coronary pandemic paralyzed the cultural and event industry, which employs more than one hundred thousand people 15 months ago.

“The industry has been sympathetic in its long distress, but society’s support has remained completely underestimated,” the press release said.

Demonstration will be held in front of the Parliament House from 12 noon. Participants are asked to line up in front of the Music Hall and Oodi, as well as to the Citizen’s Square, and stare towards the Parliament House for two hours. During the demonstration, a statement is read and policies are consulted. Participants are asked to wear black or dark clothing and to wear a black face mask.

The statement is handed over by the actor Seela Sella, choreographed Sonya Lindfors, musician Karri Paleface Miettinen, author Laura Lindstedt, film director Selma Vilhunen, musician Mikko Kosonen, visual artist Emma Helle and the Executive Director Laura Serkosalo. In English, the statement is read by the actor-singer Reeta Vestman and in Swedish a theater director Erik Söderblom.

After the demonstration, a streaming panel discussion will be held at Orion Cinema. MPs discuss the development of the creative sector and the financing of culture Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (green) and Paula Risikko (kok), as well as a novice actor representing the cultural field Olavi Uusivirta and Director of the Center for the Promotion of the Arts Paula Tuovinen. The panel discussion is led by the film director Heikki Kujanpää.