Cultural presence, a program broadcast by TV Peru, aired its last episode after 38 years on the air. The television segment promoted art and culture in the country.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by the driver Alonso Rabí, who replaced the iconic Ernesto Hermoza since 2018.

Through social networks he sent a message and took the opportunity to say goodbye to his audience. “It is with great sadness that I tell you that today at 7:00 pm, with the interview with Juan Gargurevich, the transmissions of Cultural Presence via Facebook come to an end and, incidentally, the program definitely dies after 38 uninterrupted years. A whole record when it comes to culture in Peru, ”Rabí wrote on Facebook.

“It was an honor to succeed Ernesto Hermoza in this work. Until next time, ”added the journalist in reference to his predecessor, who became director of the program.

Cultural presence started as a segment of Family noon in May 1982. However, in January 1985, it became a half-hour weekly slot.

The production was a reference for generations on all artistic and creative expressions, as well as a mandatory stop for the most prominent national and international figures in order to bring culture to all Peruvians.

