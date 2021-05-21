Cultural policy The preparation of the cultural support package was almost like a camp, according to those involved – How exactly has the seemingly unfair situation in the cultural sector been ended?

In the dismantling of pandemic restrictions, culture has lost a political twist time and time again and the support system for the whole sector is undergoing a transformation. Why is it not possible to have a more civilization-friendly policy in a civilized state?

Finland, May 2021.

Theaters, concert halls, gig venues, dance venues, circus arenas and the opera have been closed for the past six months.

The corona pandemic, which lasted for another year, appears to be fading, but gathering restrictions imposed to prevent infections still keep audiences away.