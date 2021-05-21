Saturday, May 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cultural policy The preparation of the cultural support package was almost like a camp, according to those involved – How exactly has the seemingly unfair situation in the cultural sector been ended?

by admin
May 21, 2021
in World
0

In the dismantling of pandemic restrictions, culture has lost a political twist time and time again and the support system for the whole sector is undergoing a transformation. Why is it not possible to have a more civilization-friendly policy in a civilized state?

Finland, May 2021.

Theaters, concert halls, gig venues, dance venues, circus arenas and the opera have been closed for the past six months.

The corona pandemic, which lasted for another year, appears to be fading, but gathering restrictions imposed to prevent infections still keep audiences away.

.
#Cultural #policy #preparation #cultural #support #package #camp #involved #seemingly #unfair #situation #cultural #sector #ended

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

La reina del flow 2 chapter 20 full online: how to watch a Colombian series via Caracol TV LIVE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?