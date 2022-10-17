Cultural policy | The funding of national art institutions became statutory: “An important matter for the future”

“Finally, you can say. A big stone rolled away from the heart”, summed up the feeling of the National Theater’s general manager accepting the law change.

In three in the national art institutions the National Gallery, the National Opera and Ballet Theater and the National Theater last Friday, October 14, there was joy when the parliament approved a law amendment in its session, with which the funding of these art institutions became statutory instead of the former discretionary state subsidy.

Until now, national and municipal art institutions have been treated differently: index increases have been taken into account in the financing of municipal art institutions that were part of the state share system, while no increases have been made in the funding of national institutions.

The law will enter into force at the beginning of 2023, but the National Gallery – whose parts include the Ateneum, Kiasma and the Sinebrychoff Art Museum -, the National Opera and Ballet and the National Theater will only be included in the index increases from the beginning of 2024.

“This is a really big and important thing in terms of the future.”

Myllyaho was part of the working group that prepared the change, which met for a year – but actually the issue has been pending and hoped for throughout his directorship, i.e. since 2010.

“The then director of the opera Päivi Kärkkäinen we already talked about this with you.”

The grants of the National Theater have remained the same since 2013.

“We have saved five million euros in the nine years that we have learned to save. But this brings security and much-needed predictability to planning.”

The National Opera– and the general director of the ballet Gita Kadambi he too is happy about the decision, which from 2024 will finally bring increases to the opera’s support.

“The arrival of the indices is really important. Our funding has been static for ten years now.”

The National Opera has also taken all possible measures for savings, says Kadambi. This and next year are still going to be very tight financially. Getting within the range of index increases after a little over a year promises security and predictability to the economy.

“Long-term work has been done for this, it’s great that we are now at this point. Really good atmosphere without a doubt.”

British Akram Khan’s Dust can be seen with two other contemporary dance pieces at the National Ballet on Thursday, October 20 and Saturday, October 22.

Correction 17.10. at 2:08 p.m.: Corrected Mika Myllyaho’s quote. Myllyaho had already talked to Päivi Kärkkäinen a decade ago about the need for a change in the law, instead of Kärkkäinen having taken the initiative in the matter, as we read earlier in the story.