Cultural policy Tens of millions will face cuts in the cultural sector, which will be punished by the coronavirus, in the next few years: “Heavy blow”

“The next government will have a lame cultural sector, which has been punished with a corona and these cuts,” says Rosa Meriläinen, Secretary General of the Culture and Arts Advocacy Organization Gold Association.

In the field of culture are appalled that funding for the sector will fall next year and next.

“The cultural industry did not expect this. We thought that we would not be able to withstand cuts on the crown, ”said the general secretary of the Gold and Arts Advocacy Organization Gold Association Rosa Meriläinen To STT on Sunday.

According to the guidelines of the government’s framework dispute, which ended on Thursday, funding for arts, sports, youth activities and science will decrease by more than 40 million euros next year and 54 million euros the following year, the Ministry of Education and Culture reports.

For example, funding for the arts will decrease by EUR 17.5 million next year.

Rosa Meriläinen­

“This comes to a situation where the cultural sector should rather be revived and help recover over the next four years, so this is a heavy blow,” Meriläinen said.

The cut is due to the decline in Veikkaus’ gambling revenues, which has been fueled by the corona epidemic. For this year, the revenue will be fully reimbursed to the beneficiaries, but next year only EUR 330 million will be reimbursed and the following year EUR 305 million.

Read more: EUR 11.5 million will be lost from the sports support pot next year due to a decrease in Veikkaus’ income: “It is possible to live there”

Gambling activities income would decrease even without the interest rate, because the disadvantages of gambling are to be reduced. Therefore, the gambling system is to be changed.

The government was expected to provide guidance on the next steps in the framework debate. Concrete decisions can still be awaited, as the government ended up outlining that “further work to prepare a new permanent financing model will start immediately”. The reform will be implemented from 2024 and decisions are due this year.

Arto Valkama, director of the Turku City Theater.­

In the theater industry, for example, work is planned over a few years, so funding is predictable.

“Knowledge of the level of funding will be important so that we know in advance what size of activity we will be able to raise after the crown and what choices we will have to make,” said the CEO of Turku City Theater. Arto Valkama.

Meriläinen also demands perseverance.

“We know the amounts of the cut for next year and the next. From then on, there is a complete mystery about what will happen. ”

Currently, Veikkaus’ revenues go to three ministries, from which they are distributed to beneficiaries. For example, almost half of the funding received by the Turku City Theater from the Ministry of Education and Culture is Veikkaus’ profits.

Government further work on the reform of the gambling system will be based on Erkki Liikanen report of the working group chaired by The working group explored four options for allocating money to organizations and whether beneficiaries should, for example, be subject to the normal budgetary procedure.

According to Meriläinen, it would be important for the opposition to be involved in the preparations as well, as the implementation will be postponed beyond the election period.

“After all, the whole problem was transferred to the next government. It was exacerbated when the next government gets a lame cultural sector that has been punished not only by the corona but also by these cuts. ”

The government’s framework decision on Thursday states that the preparation of measures “will take into account parliamentary nature”.