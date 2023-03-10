Cultural policy | On the initiative of Paula Vesala, a study was launched on the cultural policy of the corona era

A group of experts will investigate the impact of the restrictions on Finnish cultural life.

Corona time a study is conducted on the cultural political effects. A musician and a dramaturg have been brought together for the project Paula Vesala on the initiative of a working group that will give a report next fall at the Music & Media event.

The task of the working group coordinated by Musiikki & Media is to evaluate the activities of the corona era and their impact on Finnish cultural life from the perspective of jurisprudence, social science and good governance.

Cultural sector employees have strongly criticized the actions of the authorities during the corona period. The restrictive measures were considered unforeseeable and unfair in terms of the equality of livelihoods.

The working group conducting the research consists of academic researchers and representatives of cultural institutions. Paula Vesala, the initiator of the project, is also involved in the group.

The research is financed by the Finnish independence celebration fund Sitra and several organizations in the music industry.