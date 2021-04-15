Cultural policy “If the restaurants can open next week, then why can’t small cultural events be possible?” The cultural sector is deeply concerned

Corona subsidies flowed past freelancers, and now smaller players in the cultural sector are threatening to stay out of the exit strategy as well.

Professional musician Aki Hauru expects, as usual, in front of the Estate House on Wednesday, ministers who are arriving at four to discuss Korona issues.

He has become familiar to ministers and and ministry janitors. HS spoke about Hauru’s protest for the first time in February, and the project continues, persistently.

Since February, Hauru has spent five days a week regularly holding a sign in his hand for three hours a day defending the players in the cultural free field.

The message is that operators in the cultural free field have been excluded from corona subsidies, even though they are cultural professionals who have completed their degrees.

The support system should be changed and suddenly, as the support model based on grants and cost subsidies excludes a large number of professionals in the field.

“Only about ten percent of all revenue losses have been compensated for in this sector,” Hauru says.

Support are not the only thing where free-field actors have been left in the sidelines during a pandemic.

Finland is currently planning to get out of pandemic restrictions, but in the cultural sector, people are deeply concerned that the sector will be treated unequally in the plans.

“As everyone knows, culture has been in a really bad situation for a really long time. Many freelancers have practically run out of income and make a living, ”he says Hanna Kosonen, Secretary-General of Forum Artis.

Forum Artis is a co-operation organization of artists’ organizations and represents a total of about 25,000 artists.

Kosonen is especially grumpy that now in the statements in the exit plan restaurants are proposed to open about two months before public events. On Otakantaa.fi the plan can be commented on until Friday.

“With these prospects, small events have to wait so long that almost everything is open. It feels really bad that we do not agree to look at events through their different nature, ”says Kosonen.

Forum Artis’ Hanna Kosonen demands that the cultural sector be treated equally with restaurants when pandemic restrictions are lifted.­

Sitting on masks in a theater is a different matter than swinging at a crowd of people at big festivals. Kosonen wonders why restaurants have been able to be categorized into different categories, but cultural events have not.

“It’s terribly hard to see how it can be more dangerous to have a mask on your face in the auditorium than to eat in a restaurant.”

Kosonen calls it a kind of mental laziness that “we always go behind the rules about what can and cannot be done”.

“However, various exceptions have been created here all the time. If restaurants can be opened next week, then why not small cultural events? ”

Kosonen emphasizes that it does not require special benefits for culture, the disease caused by the coronavirus is serious. Nor does he want a confrontation between restaurants and cultural events: it is a matter of equal treatment of different industries.

“Similarly, in these people face each other.”

For this Forum Artis is created the address, which requires that “meeting restrictions should be the same for the same types of facilities and events, both cultural facilities and events such as gyms, shopping malls and restaurants”.

The address has been signed by, among others Ismo Alanko, Elina Knihtilä, Arja Koriseva and Karita Mattila.

Kosonen criticizes the Ministry of Education and Culture’s Safe Event working group, which drew up the steps for opening up culture.

“Representation of the restaurants was already involved at the beginning of the year, an organization representing artists [Forum Artis] did not join until March. “

At that time, everything had already been decided, according to Kosonen.

Kososen believes that “really selective experts” have now been consulted. Big events, restaurants and famous artists in big arenas are of interest, but very many arts are left on their feet.

According to Kosonen, the planned first opening stage is so high that small events cannot be organized until almost everything else is possible. According to the OKM working group, the national incidence should not exceed 75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a 14-day period before any event can open.

In Kosonen’s opinion, the plan has given too much thought to large public events, and has forgotten various small cultural events, which, however, have a large total audience.

TAKU, the trade union for art and culture, is also critical in its position exit strategy on the same issue. It says the diversity of the arts and culture sector has been forgotten and the plan has been made on the terms of big events.

According to Kosonen, many events would be able to commit to taking in only a few dozen people, for example, and a safety distance of two meters.

Why this cannot be done while the restaurants are opening, Kosonen still wonders.

“People are not allowed to practice their profession. The longer the closure lasts, the more certain the negative mental and other consequences will be. ”

Helsinki’s Deputy Mayor Nasima Razmyar is also the chairman of the Music Promotion Foundation.­

Government The exit strategy does not currently take sufficient account of the diversity of the music and cultural sector and actors in the free field, says the chairman of the Music Promotion Foundation and the deputy mayor of the City of Helsinki Nasima Razmyar (sd).

He criticized the strategy in the consultation for being too indicative so far. Concrete and more detailed schedules are exhausting.

According to him, it is not enough to say that events can be held in June.

“If events can be held in June, then what size, what kind of facilities, what kind of incidence rates, what kind of area is required,” Razmyar lists.

It is the area of ​​the event area that he considers to be one of the significant factors. For example, the different interiors differ significantly, so he would increase the surface area of ​​the space as one of the factors on the basis of which the safety of organizing an event could be assessed.

In addition, the art field needs more detailed information on whether vaccine passports can be introduced.

Razmyar names one of the biggest problems is that indoor and outdoor events are currently treated in the same way.

Anyone can comment maintained by the Ministry of Justice in the otakantaa.fi service the plan in the consultation. At the time of this story, the plan has been commented on about 1,400 times. The position can be taken until Friday night.

Razmyar hopes that the comments will be genuinely relevant to the consultation process and that the views of the event organizers will also be taken into account.

As the deputy mayor of the City of Helsinki, he also hopes that the lifting of restrictions will not be limited to looking at incidence figures. He would like the progress of vaccinations as well as the care capacity of the hospital district to be taken into account as well.

Mightily Minister of Science and Culture visited on Thursday morning Annika Saarikko said a new proposal on financial support is underway and will be published in the coming days.

“In the preparation of that support package, freelancers will receive more support than ever before,” Saarikko told Yle.

Saarikko stated that the exit proposal “definitely needs further consideration”.

“Especially with regard to the need to treat indoor and outdoor spaces separately, both for events and hobbies.”

In addition, Saarikko told Yle that the government had also sidelined the determination of safety intervals in its negotiations and asked experts to review them again.

“It is much more demanding to realize an economically viable opportunity if the safety gaps continue to be two meters long.”

Cultural sector Aki Hauru, who fights for freelancers, also has his own concrete proposals.

Hauru calls for the model used in Denmark, ie the direct compensation model, to save the free field. It is based directly on income from the pre-pandemic period.

To date, support has been given to companies and institutions that employ freelancers. Hauru states that this may have seemed logical at first, but the approach simply did not work. The money did not end up in the free field as intended.

However, the problem is not just the failure of the support system. Hauru annoys hard politicians and says there is a lack of will to save an entire industry that is economically significant.

This is reflected, among other things, in the use of old operating models, such as the Taike systems of the Center for the Promotion of the Arts. Concretely, the reform encounters, for example, the inoperability of existing forms.

“It’s been said that Taike’s form doesn’t sit right here [suoran kompensoinnin malliin]. Hello! I am a musician, but hard-coding agree to form new questions in half an hour. “

Although freelancers and smaller players in the field have been left behind in decision-making, musician Aki Hauru is hopeful nonetheless.

The guitarist of the Django Collective Helsinki line-up is going on the 34th day of the demonstration.

The active awakening of politicians, both in Finland and in front of government buildings, has sometimes taken its toll, but after a short break, the work continues again.

Irrevocability has also borne fruit. Hauru has had a chance to talk to MPs and ministers and feels he has been heard.

For example, last week Maria Ohisalo paused for a moment at Hauru’s stories.

“He told me directly that we’ve been spotted by the wolves and the wolves have been heard.”

Hauru hopes that this will also be reflected in the decisions of the economic conflict of the next few days and will not remain just a buzzword.