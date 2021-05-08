Cultural policy Finland was the least supportive of the cultural sector in the Nordic countries in the corona crisis – this is why

According to a report commissioned by the Nordic Council of Ministers, Finland’s support for the cultural sector in 2020 fell far short of that of Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Nordic A report commissioned by the Council of Ministers shows that Finland has clearly received less support for the cultural sector affected by the pandemic than Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Made in Norway in the report The Nordic support for the cultural sector was compared in 2020. Finland supported the cultural sector the least, both in terms of population (per capita) and as a percentage of GDP.

The most generous cultural sector was supported by Denmark and Norway. Sweden a little less, but still more than Finland.

Norwegian Researcher at the Telemarksforskning Institute, author of the report Ola Berge says that Finland ‘s clear difference to neighboring countries can be explained by Finland’ s slow action: Finland only provided the greatest support to culture in its latest supplementary budget, about a year after the pandemic began.

“Another reason for lower support may be that the crisis may not have been as bad in Finland, and the cultural sector may not have been hit as hard as elsewhere. In addition, Finland and Iceland have channeled support for culture through general subsidies, in Finland, for example, through Business Finland. Sweden, Norway and Denmark, on the other hand, have directed their support specifically to culture. ”

According to Bergen, however, the reactions and political measures of the Nordic countries in the corona situation were very similar, which is explained by the similar social democratic social system of the countries.

Culture According to Bergen, it is not only in Finland, but in all countries that it is a weak industry, and no one cares more about politics.

However, the subsidies speak their own language: If we compare the subsidies paid by the countries as a share of GDP, Denmark clearly has the highest subsidy for culture. Its support was 0.14% of the country’s GDP, or about € 2,866 per cultural worker.

Norway has also supported culture twice as much as Finland in terms of GDP.

Source: Nordic Council of Ministers *) Foundations and many other public actors have also distributed corona subsidies in Finland, such as Business Finland, but the amounts are relatively small and therefore not included in the table. **) Iceland has provided significant support to small and medium-sized enterprises, which are not included in this overview. These companies include a number of cultural companies and professionals.

Cultural policy Specialist Researcher, Cupore Research Center Maria Hirvi-Ijäs recalls that comparing Nordic cultural subsidies is not a very simple matter. In each country, things are organized and support is channeled a little differently.

“In the past, attempts have also been made to compare the Nordic cultural budgets, but direct comparisons are difficult because not all data have been compiled in the same way.”

However, some direction to the statement gives. The support of Denmark and Norway appears to be very generous compared to Sweden and especially Finland, but according to Hirvi-Ijäs, the clearest difference between the countries is in political commitment to culture.

“In Sweden, for example, cultural policy goals are national. In Finland, there are no such parliamentary-decided cultural policy goals to which all parties would be committed. Thus, cultural policy is not built into our political decision-making mechanism at all. ”

Hirvi-Ijäs thinks that the subsidies granted to culture in Finland’s supplementary budgets this year are the result of the activity and strong reaction in the cultural field.

As Bergek speculated, the comparison could look different if the latest government supplementary budget included subsidies for culture.

On the other hand, it has also been possible to decide on new subsidies in other Nordic countries this year.

Moose-Ijäs considers that the reasons for the different willingness to support culture are partly historical.

“Within the Nordic countries, there are very different ideas about how strongly culture is part of the development of society. Its economic value is also seen very differently. There is also a difference in the history of ideas: on the one hand, culture is seen as an important part of nation-building, on the other hand, it is not. ”

He says making a more accurate comparison would require a longer review period.

“The report has not delved deeply into the Finnish situation, because the study has been done on a very fast schedule and there is a language barrier in between. That is why we need to be critical. ”

However, according to Hirvi-Ijäs, it can serve as a kind of guideline.

“When you look at the parties’ cultural policy agendas, you realize that culture is clearly not the kind of political issue we prioritize. For example, during the municipal elections, our researchers have monitored the parties’ attitudes towards the importance of culture in municipalities. It looks pretty weak. ”

According to Hirvi-Ijäs, it is precisely because there are no commonly agreed cultural policy goals.

“In crisis situations, that seems to be bad support for the whole sector.”

Common for all the Nordic countries, according to the report, the performing arts and freelancers have suffered the most from the corona situation.

According to the study, switching, or considering it, has been common in all countries.

However, the report states that cultural workers are better prepared for the crisis than usual, as they are otherwise accustomed to uncertain conditions.

He was the first to report on a report commissioned by the Nordic Council of Ministers Svenska Yle.