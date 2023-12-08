Abu Dhabi (Al Dhafra)

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, as part of its cultural program at the Al Dhafra Book Festival 2023, organized a symposium entitled “Cultural Journalism and the Culture Awareness Industry,” during which it hosted both veteran media figures Abdul Hamid Ahmed, editor-in-chief of the Gulf News newspaper, and the writer and journalist Ali Obaid Al Hameli, who spoke. In it, he talked about the reality of cultural journalism today in light of the decline of print journalism accompanied by the widespread spread of social media, in an open dialogue with the public moderated by Dr. Berlant Kabil, Head of the Programs Department at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center.

The symposium, which was held at the Public Park Theater in Madinat Zayed, provided valuable information about the history of cultural journalism, its most prominent names in the Arab world, and how it contributed to raising awareness among the reading public.

Formation of conscience

Abdel Hamid Ahmed said that editors-in-chief shaped the conscience of news content in the past, citing examples of well-known Arab newspapers whose editor-in-chiefs were occupied by writers. Culture was part of their personal formation. Hence, the interest in establishing cultural pages, supplements and magazines and giving cultural news its importance. The second generation of editors-in-chief inherited interest in culture, even if they were not from the cultural community, but this matter has changed now.

Speaking about the decline in the cultural level on social networking sites, Abdel Hamid pointed out that the reason is the decline in the works of great and important writers. Some of them prefer paper publishing, calling on them and press and cultural institutions of all kinds to have a strong presence and presence in it with the aim of reaching a larger segment of readers and attracting them to culture, pointing to the positive role that book fairs currently play in spreading culture on a large scale, as they attract children and young people and make them interested in books. And reading. He also touched on “book shows,” which proved to be a great success in the West.

The influence of cultural journalism

Ali Obaid Al Hameli spoke about the impact of cultural journalism on his professional life. He said: “We, the writers, began our journey through cultural journalism, and the biggest motivator for our generation was for our names to appear in newspapers. Although she was not specialized in culture, she was interested in it as much as she was concerned with politics and economics. We have seen great figures who founded cultural magazines, and for them culture represented a message more than a job.” He wondered: “But does cultural journalism still have the same value for the new generation?” He responded by saying that every young man and writer today has a special platform through which he presents what he wants, and this creates a problem that there are no longer role models for newcomers and standards for writing, and we found many writers who do not have the talent for writing, its methods, or the appropriate language.

Writing crisis

Al Hameli stated that the cultural press is facing a major problem at this time. Although the means of communication have become available to everyone, this has not created a generation of writers with the level of competence that qualifies them to contribute to the literary arena, which makes there a crisis in writing in the Arab world. He said: “Perhaps we need standards for writing, because we cannot control them.” On social media, but we can set standards and also have literary criticism through these means so that we can evaluate literature and move it forward.”

Al Hameli explained that there are many writers who have their own means of publishing on paper, and these are the ones who enrich the scene. As for publishing through social media, it harms culture more than it serves it, pointing to the need for old cultural supplements, even if they are published electronically. The only way to achieve this is for centers concerned with culture, such as the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, and cultural centers and institutions, to play a greater active role in Social media platforms, which will create a kind of balance between what is presented on social media and what is required for culture to be in our present era.