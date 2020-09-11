Minister of Tradition of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova went on a working journey to the Arkhangelsk area. Right here she met Appearing Governor of the Area Alexander Tsybulsky and took half in a gathering on the event of the cultural sphere of Pomorie, and in addition visited the museum of wood structure and people artwork “Malye Korely”.

On the assembly, the pinnacle of the Russian Ministry of Tradition and the interim governor of the Arkhangelsk area, Alexander Tsybulsky, mentioned the implementation of the nationwide venture “Tradition” within the area. “As we speak we mentioned the primary outcomes of the implementation of the nationwide venture within the area, and I can say that, regardless of the scenario with the pandemic, the deliberate actions have been applied nearly in full,” Olga Lyubimova mentioned.

Deputy Minister of Tradition of the Arkhangelsk Area Natalya Baksheeva mentioned that essentially the most vital funding within the nationwide venture over the previous 12 months was made within the restore of libraries and homes of tradition. As well as, a mannequin library has been created in Kotlas, and one other one is being ready for opening in Severodvinsk.

Olga Lyubimova famous that mannequin libraries are altering approaches to work and have gotten in demand amongst residents of even the smallest settlements. In accordance with the pinnacle of the division, individuals additionally want cultural facilities, particularly in rural areas.

The Minister mentioned that the good achievement of the final 12 months was the opening of seven cinemas within the area throughout the framework of the Tradition nationwide venture, the place not solely high-grossing movies will probably be proven. “The Cinema Fund will present movies throughout the so-called ‘social distribution’ – instructional movies, auteur movies, and tickets for these screenings needs to be less expensive, which can make such screenings extra accessible,” Olga Lyubimova defined.

One of many key matters of debate was the problem of preservation and state safety of cultural heritage websites on the territory of the Arkhangelsk area. To start with, they mentioned the creation of a depository for the museum affiliation “Inventive Tradition of the Russian North” – one of many largest museum facilities in Russia. The venture envisages the creation of an open storage depository with a complete storage space of ​​1417 sq. meters. The constructing will even home exhibition areas out there for visiting. They’re deliberate for use for exhibitions of icon portray of the 14th – twentieth centuries and works of folks ornamental and utilized artwork.

Alexander Tsybulsky famous that the brand new constructing will organically match into the architectural model of the “outdated metropolis”. “As well as, it may possibly function a middle of extra training for youngsters, we’re additionally able to implement this concept,” he defined.

Through the working assembly of Olga Lyubimova with the Appearing Head of the Arkhangelsk Area, the problem of restoring the Novodvinsk Fortress was additionally mentioned. That is the primary stone bastion and sea fortress in Russia, constructed at first of the 18th century underneath the management of Peter I to guard the one Russian seaport at the moment and the primary sea shipyard. In 2009-2015, archaeological, design, emergency response and restore and restoration work was carried out right here, however they should be continued.

Alexander Tsybulsky requested Olga Lyubimova to collectively work on the restoration of the monument. The Minister supported the initiative, including that it is usually essential to additional examine the problems of together with the ability in tour routes, together with for schoolchildren, and the event of full-fledged vacationer applications associated to the fortress.

After the conferences, the pinnacle of the division inspected the positioning allotted for the longer term storage facility and visited a lot of native cultural websites, together with Arkhangelsk Gostiny Dvory, the property of E.Okay. Plotnikova, the A.A. Borisov Museum of Inventive Improvement of the Arctic, and the Sever cinema.

Olga Lyubimova and Alexander Tsibulsky additionally examined the exposition of the Arkhangelsk State Museum of Picket Structure and Folks Artwork “Malye Korely”. The pinnacle of the Russian Ministry of Tradition assessed the prospects for the event of the federal cultural establishment. “This can be a distinctive object, which is yearly visited by an enormous variety of individuals – about 200 thousand individuals, – famous Olga Lyubimova. – In fact, this 12 months the coronavirus has made its personal changes, however over half a century, each locals and vacationers have a very good custom of coming right here. I’m certain the museum has a fantastic future. “

In accordance with Alexander Tsybulsky, the Malye Korely Museum is effective for the Arkhangelsk Area not just for its distinctive assortment of wood structure monuments of the Russian North, it’s a place of attraction for vacationers, the purpose the place the regional people tradition is introduced in full.

Olga Lyubimova and Alexander Tsybulsky mentioned with the administration of the museum the event of tour routes, interactive, developmental applications aimed toward younger individuals, which can present a possibility to plunge into historical past and uncover one thing new. “The distinctive objects of cultural heritage collected right here, restored by the masters of the Soviet college of restoration, from whom the younger will study, we are going to proceed to guard, it’s obligatory and to develop the exposition. This place will all the time have a customer, ”concluded Olga Lyubimova.