Dubai (the Union)

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” announced the organization of the “Al Quoz Forum for Creative Entrepreneurship”, which will be hosted by the Al Quoz Creative District from November 2 to 3, with the aim of highlighting the importance of the cultural and creative industries sector in Dubai, and the unique investment and development opportunities it contains. In addition to celebrating entrepreneurs and enabling them to transform their visions and ideas into successful projects and a sustainable economic resource, by creating an integrated creative system that combines skills, communication opportunities, and the competitive field between investors and talents, which falls within the framework of Dubai Culture’s commitments to invest in and support young energies. In order to achieve the emirate’s cultural vision aimed at establishing Dubai’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a meeting place for talents.

Highlighting the importance of the cultural and creative industries sector

The agenda of the forum, which Dubai Culture is holding for the first time, includes a series of talks with elite experts in entrepreneurship and the cultural and creative industries sector in Dubai, and a group of dialogue sessions that discuss a variety of important topics related to creative entrepreneurship, in addition to interactive workshops. Communication meetings, and various activities and events highlight the efforts made to promote entrepreneurship and the creative scene in the emirate. On the other hand, the Authority revealed the opening of participation in the “Al Quoz Competition for Creative Entrepreneurship” that it organizes on the sidelines of the forum, with the aim of raising the level of competition among entrepreneurs and encouraging them to Presenting innovative projects that enhance the strength of the cultural and creative industries in Dubai, contribute to the development of entrepreneurship, and achieve the objectives of the “Dubai Creative Economy Strategy” that seeks to combine creative projects with capital looking for various investment opportunities, which contributes to stimulating the growth of the creative economy sector.

Dubai Culture will start receiving applications for participation in the competition starting today, Thursday (corresponding to August 10th), provided that the deadline for receiving applications is August 31st, and the first-place winner will be awarded a financial reward of 50,000 dirhams, in addition to various support packages.

A magnet for creators

Kholoud Khoury, Director of Projects and Events Management at Dubai Culture, pointed out that Dubai has succeeded in becoming a magnet for creators and talents from all over the world, thanks to the exceptional opportunities it offers them. She said: «Dubai enjoys an attractive and supportive environment for the cultural and creative industries sector, thanks to its possession of an integrated system to embrace emerging entrepreneurial projects, and works to accelerate its growth through a set of initiatives and programs that contribute to transforming them into successful and sustainable projects, making the emirate one of the best cities in the world to live and work. and investment.”