Cultural history Teen days, taxis, courses – SKS and three universities collect memories from the times of the Teen Association

The Society of Finnish Literature collects memories from adolescence.

Finnish The Literary Society (SKS) and the universities of Turku, Jyväskylä and Helsinki collect memories of the Finnish Teen Association and local teen activities. SKS and universities organize My Teen Association memory data collection from February 15 to June 15, 2021. Detailed answer instructions are On the SKS website.

My Teen Association collection is open to anyone who wants to share their memories, SKS says in a press release and asks you to think about, for example, what it feels like to recall teenage experiences, youth social views and related choices? How have they affected life and what significance have they played?

The material collectors are also interested in, for example, how people have joined the teen and what role they have played in it. Memories of national teen days, federal meetings, courses, and taxi colors are also of interest, as are the development of the worldview and how the school and the home population responded to teen activity.

The results of the study are published in scientific and popular publications in Finland and internationally. The writings are archived in the SKS archive. Book prizes will be drawn among the respondents. The results of the collection will be announced in autumn 2021.