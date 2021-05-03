D.The term “parvenus” could play a major role again in times of so-called classicism, which demands more respect for those who are despised because of their social status. Were and yet parvenus are fast-moving social climbers not only in an economic sense, but also in a power-political sense. Anyone who succeeds in the rise from dishwasher to millionaire is just as much a parvenu as one who achieves high and highest political offices within a very short time and thus leaps over class boundaries.

Of course, this classification is meant disparagingly in German. Parvenus is generally associated with upstarts, imitators, kippers, adapted careerists – qualities that characterize the social climber in Picard and Schiller’s “Der Parasit” around 1800. His disdain has been part of the program since the Age of Enlightenment. But this assessment misses the historical significance of the parvenu for society, politics and culture, which – in contrast to Trump – in many cases brought about beneficial changes. In the last hundred years alone, Ford, Rockefeller and Vanderbilt (the richest man of all time with a current value of 355 billion dollars) in the United States or the brothers Albrecht, Max Grundig and Reinhold Würth in Germany have stood for economic or technical progress. All of them can also be called parvenus.

The negative connotation coined the term from the beginning. First, in French plays of the early eighteenth century, the parvenu is spoken of, which achieves what seems unattainable (the French parvenir means “achieve”). On stage they play members of poor social classes who, through luck and promotion, rise to the circle of elites and marry there. At first the protagonists are poor eaters who make it rich in the end. In the nineteenth century it was also the rich who were called parvenus because of their gain in status, such as Honoré de Balzac’s “Catherine de ‘Medici” in 1842, who was still despised by many as the French queen at the Parisian court because she was descended from Florentine merchants. The fact that the Medici held the title of Grand Duke of Tuscany did not mitigate the negative judgment.



A tightrope walker between adaptation and innovation: Rosalba Carriera painted herself and her self-portrait in 1715.

:



Image: ddp / Mondadori Portfolio





The stigma of lower origins clings to the parvenu, no matter how hard he tries to adopt the manners and customs of the establishment. The class into which he rises despises him, the newcomers cannot get rid of their stable smell, their morals often remain imperfect. The entry of the parvenus into literary history was possible in the Age of Enlightenment because it corresponded to the reality of life. The literature reflects the rise of the bourgeoisie and the loss of importance of the nobility. In addition – this is less reflected in the literature – women fought for their emancipation. The social upheavals generated the permeability in society before and after the French Revolution that made the parvenu possible. He is not an invention of Enlightenment. It has been around since ancient times. Only before 1700 its occurrence was less significant.