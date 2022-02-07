IIn the animated children’s series “Glitch Techs”, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, young people Hector and Miko hunt together for energy monsters that break out of computer games into reality. On the hunt for these so-called “glitches”, the two must use the skills they have acquired through hours of hard play. An ordinary shop that looks like an amalgamation of Apple Store and Nintendo aesthetics serves as the facade for their secret operation. In this children’s series, nerds and gamers are cool world saviors and role models; their enthusiasm for technology is a prerequisite for their success. However, neither visually nor with regard to their social behavior do Miko and Hector fulfill the clichés associated with the stereotype of the nerd.

These cool nerds from today’s popular media are clearly differentiated from their earlier, uncool media versions, which the media scientist Annekathrin Kohout gets to the bottom of in her new book: “Nerds. A Cultural History”. With forensic energy, Kohout follows the social figure of the nerd using numerous examples from different media: from the first appearance in the 1950s as a bourgeois opponent of the beatniks, through his role in teen films and series from the 1970s and 1980s to his own Omnipresence in today’s sitcoms. Kohout has succeeded in creating a fascinating all-round view that not only traces the development of the social figure in detail over several decades: the book also shows their upheavals and problems in the present.

The view of social figures has long been popular in sociology because they reflect the discourse phenomena of a society. In their anthology on social figures, which was published by Suhrkamp in 2010, Stephan Moebius and Markus Schroer spoke of “(ideal) types that order the social as a whole”. Kohout takes up this concept. And using the example of the nerd, it shows in detail how such a character is developed in the narratives of a society and how this then shapes the possibilities of individual identity formation. Many examples show that we can learn something from the types of society depicted in fiction about their specific character: from the analysis of historical type comedies such as the Commedia dell’arte to the character repertoire of Shakespeare.

The pop culture history of nerds, as Kohout shows, begins in the 1950s when the nerd emerged as an anxious nerd figure as opposed to the rebel. In youth films, which work very heavily with rather coarse type drawing, the nerd becomes a standard character, often as an opponent of the “jock”, the socially successful, well-trained but intellectually inferior athlete figure.







Thick glasses, ill-fitting clothes, slack posture

The nerd acquires its distinctive characteristics during these years: thick-rimmed glasses, ill-fitting clothes, rather slack posture. It is the intellectual counterpart of the athlete’s vitality, both illustrating the opposition of brain and body. The narrated social figure not only comes with its own set of visual characteristics, it is also defined by its passion for areas that do not correspond to the youth culture mainstream. The nerd pursues his scientific interests with dedication. He shows characteristics of the mad professor, another anti-intellectual social figure that can provide comic effects.



It doesn’t get any more nerdy: Jerry Lewis and Stella Stevens in “The Nutty Professor” (1962)

:



Image: ddp images



Pop culture set pieces such as computer games or television series are consumed by the nerd in a hyper-affirmative manner. He identifies with the Lord of the Rings novel series, early arcade games, trading cards, or the Star Trek television series. As is typical for type comedies, the nerd is always equipped with the same types of jokes: he bumps into doors, stumbles, is physically clumsy while he is laughed at by the other characters.





