The Taliban burned musical instruments in afghanistanafter affirming that music “causes moral corruption”.

Musical equipment costing thousands of dollars was consumed in a bonfire on Saturday in the western province of Herat.

Since taking power in 2021, the Taliban have imposed numerous restrictions, including playing music in public.

Ahmad Sarmast, founder of the National Institute of Music of Afghanistancompared his actions to “cultural genocide and musical vandalism”.

“The people of Afghanistan have been denied artistic freedom,” said Sarmast, who now resides in Portugal.

“The burning of musical instruments in Herat is just one small example of the cultural genocide taking place in Afghanistan under the leadership of the Taliban,” he added.

Some of the items burned in Herat include a guitar, a harmonium and some kind of drum, as well as amplifiers and speakers.according to pictures online.

Several of the instruments were seized at wedding venues.

An official from the Ministry of Vice and Virtue said that playing music would “lead young people astray”.

The Taliban made another instrument bonfire on July 19. The government posted photos of the fire on Twitter at the time, but did not say where in the country it occurred.

severe restrictions

From the mid-1990s until 2001, the first Taliban government banned all forms of music from social gatherings, television, and radio in Afghanistan.

The music scene flourished over the next two decades, but the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021 led many musicians to flee the country.

It has been reported that singers and musicians still in the country have been beaten and discriminated against.

In the last two years, the Taliban imposed severe restrictions under their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Women are the most affected by these measures. The Taliban decreed that they must cover their entire body and only their eyes can be seen.

In addition, they must be accompanied by a male relative if they travel more than 45 miles.

Adolescents and women were prohibited from entering school and university classrooms, as well as gyms and parks.

mid In July, beauty salons and hairdressers were ordered to close throughout the country, as they were considered non-Islamic places.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.