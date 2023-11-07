The Prince Bernhard Cultural Fund will continue under a new name from Tuesday: the Cultural Fund. The decision follows the news that Prince Bernhard was a member of the NSDAP, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party. “This name fits who we are today and with the focus on our content,” director Cathelijne Broers said in a statement to this site.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
11:49
