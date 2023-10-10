Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/10/2023 – 22:27

It was at 6:15 pm this Monday (9) that the poet, intellectual and writer Mario de Andrade, dressed in a well-cut white suit, hat and carrying a bouquet of white roses in his hands, arrived by taxi at the headquarters of the Institute of Historical and Cultural Heritage. Artístico Nacional (Iphan), a historic mansion located on Avenida Angélica, in São Paulo. And it was with a choir of women that he was greeted, right at the entrance to the building.

“Congratulations to you, congratulations,

all happiness

many years of life too

and always our friendship”.

Today marks 130 years since the birth of one of the creators of the 1922 Modern Art Week, Mário de Andrade. Born in São Paulo on October 9, 1893, Mario, on October 9, 2023 played by actor Pascoal da Conceição, died in 1945, victim of a heart attack. Among Mario de Andrade’s best-known works are Macunaíma, Pauliceia Desvairada and Amar, Verbo Intransitivo.

To celebrate the date, Iphan promoted a ceremony with the reading of letters written by Mário de Andrade to Rodrigo Melo Franco de Andrade, both responsible for founding the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Service (Sphan), today Iphan.

The intellectual played a fundamental role in the trajectory of cultural preservation in São Paulo and Brazil, publishing about Brazilian art, culture and identity. In 1937, at the invitation of the then Minister of Education and Health, Gustavo Capanema, he wrote the draft creation of Sphan.

The birthday

The anniversary event took place at the headquarters of Iphan’s São Paulo superintendency.

The mansion that has housed the institute’s headquarters since 2010, in São Paulo, dates back to the first decade of the 20th century and was built by the office of architect Ramos de Azevedo to be the residence of Dona Sebastiana de Sousa Queirós. Ramos de Azevedo’s office was also responsible for other emblematic buildings in the capital of São Paulo, such as the Theatro Municipal, the Pinacoteca and Casa das Rosas.

Member of Teatro Oficina, founded by Zé Celso, recently deceased, Pascoal da Conceição has played Mário de Andrade for many years, having done miniseries, theater and performances, due to his physical resemblance to the poet. Pascoal is also a student of the writer’s work and life.

“I’ve been playing Mário since 1989,” he told the Agência Brasil report. “In fact, in 1989, I went to an event in the city, at Solar da Marquesa de Santos, and was invited to speak about a poem by Mário de Andrade. But I only found out that I looked like Mário de Andrade in 1994, when they issued a note [moeda] of five hundred thousand cruises [que tinha estampada a figura do escritor]”, he spoke.

“Mário de Andrade experienced economic, governmental, cultural and life difficulties like all of us. But, with his intelligence, he left in his work a great legacy of what it was like to live each of these moments. He is an example of a person who lives his life with greatness”, said the actor.

Historian, anthropologist, musician and actor Danilo Nunes, superintendent of Iphan in São Paulo, played Rodrigo. “Rodrigo Melo Franco de Andrade was the first superintendent [do Iphan]”, he said, also in an interview with Agência Brasil.

“Iphan takes care of material, movable, immovable and immaterial assets. We have a cultural heritage institution that has often been ‘Europeanized’, bringing a European vision here. And we, Brazilians, also need to look at what we have here, our communities. There is no wall without a human being. And there is no human being without a place. Heritage is what we do. Human beings are assets and Iphan has to take care of all of this”, said Danilo.

For Pascoal da Conceição, the writer Mário de Andrade was important not only because of what he wrote or created, but because he also thought about the idea of ​​intangible heritage. “Mário de Andrade, in 1937, created a preliminary project so that the heritage of humanity would not only be material heritage. He placed as heritage the fishermen’s houses, the roadside crosses, the working and indigenous instruments. And then he created another category, that of intangible heritage – which he said had more power than the others – such as songs, recipes, samba, among others”, he said.

“This will only be recognized by UNESCO [Organização das Nações Unidas para a Educação, a Ciência e a Cultura] in 1960. And he spoke about it in 1937. He elevated into a category of heritage a wisdom that would often remain in the background. Things that we are seeing are increasingly important, such as indigenous and quilombola knowledge. He was the first to do this”, explained the actor.

Long live Mario

During his presentation this evening, Pascoal da Conceição read an excerpt from one of the letters written by Mário.

“Cry, little brother, cry, Fulfill your pain, perform the rite of agony. Because fulfilling pain is also fulfilling your own destiny.”

And, at the end of these readings, he was greeted by the public. “Long live, Mario! Hooray!” shouted the party guests.

The event ended after a traditional congratulations, complete with a birthday cake and three candles, which Mário blew out.