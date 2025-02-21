The arrival of Donald Trump again to the White House has disrupted the plot of values ​​imposed in the West in recent decades. Another era begins, in which the debacle of the ‘Wake’ movement with the cultural earthquake in states is taking place … Joined. ABC Cultural opens its pages with a wide analysis and an article, ‘The new political correction’ by Javier Ansorena, correspondent of ABC in New York. And we complete the exam with an article by Carlos Granés: ‘The cultural battle of the new right’.

On the other hand, the supplement critics analyze some of the most relevant titles, recently. Among others, in narrative, ‘Los Ehogados’ (Alfaguara), where Benjamin Black (pseudonym of John Balville) offers another case of his charismatic character, the pathologist Quirke; ‘Silence that kill’ (Salamandra), by Jordan Harper, chosen best black novel of the year, according to ‘The New York Times’; ‘Childhood scenes’ (Randon House). Magnificent selection, unpublished in Spanish, of the best short stories of the Nobel Prize for Literature 2023, the Norwegian Jon Fosse.

Also, ‘The attack of the goats’ (Random House), brilliant debut by Laura Chivite in the novel with a tribute to the power of fiction; ‘The children of Himmler’ (Tusquets), by Caroline de Mulder, immerses us in the horror of the maternity clinics placed by the Nazis.

In essay, ‘life and death of a paper garden’ (Siruela), a work in which, with the motive of flowers, Menchu ​​Gutiérrez develops his great poetic prose; ‘Wagner’s shipwrecked’ (Random House), where David Grann the adventure of a group of sailors who caught in the 18th century. And we offer an excerpt from the prologue that historian Antony Beevor has written for a commemorative edition of his reference book ‘World War II’ (past and present), following the eighty anniversary of the end of the devastating contest.

In poetry, ‘Ritual’ (Visor), the last poems of Marcos-Ricardo Barnatán, celebration of what time has not been able to erase.

The art section deals with the first major institutional exhibition, ‘in works’, starring Secondino Hernández, one of the Spanish artists with the greatest international projection. Also, among other samples, we visited ‘the imagination of the world’, which in the museum that bears his name, in Barcelona, ​​reviews the origins of Antoni Tàpies; ‘Flat sequence sequence’, in the Madrid center, of the creator Almudena Loberaand of the collective ‘The line dreams’, main course of Madrid Desing Festival 2025.

The firms of Piedad Bonnet; Jesús García Calero; the academic Juan Gil; Javier Villuendas; Jorge Freire; Carlos Aganzo, Javier Díaz-Guardiola and Rebeca Argudo, next to a new installment of ‘Well you say’, by Rodrigo Cortés, complete an essential number to know our complex present better.