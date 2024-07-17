Cultural differences | A young Estonian moved to Helsinki and discovered many surprising things: “Everyone is very stylish”

Estonian Lotta Pärnpuu in the window of her favorite cafe in Töölö.

Estonian Lotta Pärnpuu, 24, believes that trends will reach Helsinki faster than Tallinn, which makes the city an attractive destination for young Estonians. He himself is particularly enamored with the elegance, openness and clear differences between the neighborhoods of the people of Helsinki.

Syoung people from Uoma often go in search of trends and international atmosphere in Stockholm.

Instead, for many young Estonians, Helsinki is like a little Stockholm.

This is what the 24-year-old who recently moved from Tallinn to Helsinki believes Lotta Pärnpuu.