1989 marked a before and after in the industry. It was the year the first woman held a non-management position in a plant. Since then, the staffs of different companies have been filled with female names. Many of them have managed to occupy leadership positions. During the sixth edition of the Hipatia – Women in Science Awards, organized by elEconomista.es, the directors agreed that the key to promoting female leadership lies in the cultural change of companies.

(news in extension)