02/29/2024 – 15:24

March has arrived and the show schedule is gaining momentum. Zé Ramalho performs with his greatest career hits on Friday, the 1st, at Espaço Unimed. On Saturday, it's the turn of the group Detonautas to celebrate 20 years of history with an acoustic tour.

Tiago Iorc and Wanderlea will also take the stage this weekend. Another highlight is the debut of the I Wanna Be Tour with shows by Simple Plan, A Day To Remember, Pitty and NX Zero – although tickets are already sold out.

In the theater there is humor with Bruno Mazzeo and Lucio Mauro Filho in the play Gostova Mais dos Pais, which questions themes such as the barrier imposed on gender and cancellation culture. Marisa Orth re-releases the monologue Bárbara, a show that addresses a woman's fight against alcoholism.

At the Pinacoteca, the exhibition Lygia Clark: Project for a Planet displays more than 150 works by the artist from Minas Gerais – and entry, on Saturdays, is free.

Shows

March 1, Friday, 10pm

* Tiago Iorc – The singer returns to São Paulo with the show Daramô, based on his most recent album. In addition to new songs, Iorc recalls songs that became hits in his repertoire, including Amei Te Ver, Coisa Linda, Me Espera and Tangerina.

Where: Tokyo Marine Hall. R Bragança Paulista, 1.281, Chácara Santo Antônio.

How much: R$200/R$360.

March 1, Friday, 10pm

*Zé Ramalho – In Show de Sucessos Volume 2, the singer and composer lists the biggest hits from a career that spans almost 50 years. These are songs such as Admirável Gado Novo, Entre a Serpente e a Estrela, Avohai, Frevo Mulher, Chão de Giz, Beira-Mar, Eternas Ondas, Garoto de Aluguel, Vila do Sossego and Banquete de Signos.

Where: Espaço Unimed. R. Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda.

How much: R$160 (only track tickets still available).

March 2, Saturday, 10am

*I Wanna Be Tour – The traveling tour that has pop punk nostalgia as its theme brings, in its first edition, names such as Simple Plan, A Day To Remember, The All-American Rejects, All Time Low, The Used, Asking Alexandria , NX Zero, Pitty and Boys Like Girls.

Where: Allianz Parque. Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705, Água Branca.

How much: (tickets sold out).

March 2, Saturday, 10pm

*Detonautas – The band celebrates 20 years of career with the Detonautas Tour 20 Years – Acoustic. Led by vocalist Tico Santa Cruz, the group showcases a repertoire that includes compositions such as Outro Lugar, Quando o Sol Se For, O Retorno de Saturno and Olhos Certos.

Where: Tokyo Marine Hall. R Bragança Paulista, 1.281, Chácara Santo Antônio.

How much: R$140/R$220.

March 2nd, Saturday, 9pm, and March 3rd, Sunday, 6pm

*Wanderléa – The singer presents the show Wanderléa Canta Choros, dedicated to the repertoire of the album of the same name. Among the songs chosen by the artist are classics of the genre such as Brasileirinho, Carinhoso and Apanhei-te Cavaquinho, as well as the new Um Chorinho pra Wandeca, written by Douglas Germano and João Poleto especially for her.

Where: Sesc Vila Mariana. R. Pelotas, 141, Vila Mariana.

How much: R$18/R$60.

Opera

*Men at Sea – Presented in a single act, the opera by British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is based on the play Riders to the Sea, written by Irish playwright John Millington Synge. The tragic story takes place in a community closely linked to the ocean and portrays the Maurya family, especially its female figures, who suffer from the loss of men who venture into the sea.

Where: Theatro São Pedro. R. Barra Funda, 171, Barra Funda.

When: From 3/1 to 3/10. Fridays and Saturdays, at 8pm; Sundays at 5pm.

How much: R$80/R$100.

theater

*Like Parents More – With a title that refers to the responsibility of being sons of two great icons of Brazilian humor, Bruno Mazzeo and Lucio Mauro Filho address, in a text written by Aloísio de Abreu and Rosana Ferrão, topics such as the barriers imposed on humor, the difficulty of finding their place in the digital age, cancel culture, the instantaneity of viralizations and fake news. Directed by Debora Lamm.

Where: Teatro Porto. Al. Barão de Piracicaba, 740, Campos Elíseos.

When: From 1st to 4/14. Fridays and Saturdays, at 8pm; Sundays at 5pm.

How much: R$80/R$100.

*Barbarian – Freely inspired by the book A Saideira: A dose of hope after years of fighting addiction, by journalist Barbara Gancia, the solo show presented by Marisa Orth talks about a woman's fight against alcoholism and the consequences that addiction brought her . The text signed by Michelle Ferreira, in addition to being strong, has touches of humor. Directed by Bruno Guida.

Where: Braavos Theater. Aché Cultural Complex. R. Coropés, 88, Pinheiros.

When: From 3/1 to 4/29. Fridays and Saturdays, at 9pm; Sundays at 6pm.

How much: R$100/R$120.

*Each one with their own poverty – Actor Marcelo Médici celebrates the 20th anniversary of the premiere of one of his main career shows. The solo comedy, directed by Ricardo Rathsam, features characters such as Corinthian Sanderson, the last golden lion tamarin in the world, the psychic Mãe Jatira and the children's presenter Tia Penha.

Where: Opus Frei Caneca Theater. Shopping Frei Caneca. R. Frei Caneca, 569, Consolação.

When: Premiere 3/3. Tuesdays, 9pm.

How much: R$120.

Dance

*Paris – The show designed by Jorge Takla and choreographically directed by Anselmo Zolla features 13 dancers from Studio3 Cia. de Dança. They stage the artistic work of great 20th century art figures who lived in the French capital. Personalities such as Stravinsky, Cole Porter, Chanel, Marlene Dietrich, Josephine Baker and Picasso are portrayed.

Where: Masp Auditorium. Av. Paulista, 1,578, Bela Vista.

When: 5 and 6/3.

How much: Free (pick up ticket 2 hours in advance).

Exhibition

Lygia Clark: Project for a planet – The exhibition, which occupies the seven exhibition galleries of the Pinacoteca, brings together 150 works from different phases of the career of the artist from Minas Gerais, one of the most important names in contemporary Brazilian art. Among the works selected are Relógio de Sol (1960), from the Animals series, and the Escadas series (1948-51).

Where: Pinacoteca Luz. Pça. da Luz, 2, Luz.

When: From 2/3 to 4/8. From Wednesday to Monday, from 10am to 6pm.

How much: R$30 (free on Saturdays).

* Deeper – Actress and playwright Janaina Leite makes the debut of her new installation. In it, Janaina questions how to incorporate virtual reality into the artistic field using the languages ​​of theater and digital technology. The experience consists of a virtual reality circuit in which the viewer walks through several rooms and interacts dramaturgically. One of the spaces is the Glory Hole, with the participation of 12 performers, where spectators come into contact with different fetishes. Where: Itaú Cultural. Multipurpose Room. Av. Paulista, 149, Metrô Brigadeiro.

When: From 5 to 10/3, different times.

How much: free.