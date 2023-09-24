It is well known that the culture is a key factor in the sustainable development and to ensure the success of the change and transformation social. The culture It represents heritage, which is the basis for determining the present and the future. The culture It shapes people’s identities and reinforces social cohesion.

It is necessary that from the local level in the municipalities programs be designed with cultural policies supported and argued in the principles of fourth transformationto enable access to the culture and its dimensions as a constitutional right, apparently the municipal governments of Sonorawhich continue to operate cultural action as an ornament, and not to establish dialogues that allow the transformation of our social realities.

To this end, it is important that programs be structured that enable the promotion of the arts in the community, from artistic training and appreciation to the formation of audiences. On the other hand, it is essential that strategies be articulated for the conservation, protection and safeguarding of native cultures, history, customs, traditions, monuments, buildings, gastronomy, in itself, all the material and intangible heritage of the communities. The fourth transformation It must be aimed at strengthening the development of culture in society: from a democratic and inclusive perspective.

During the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th, Mexico faced the challenge of consolidating itself as a nation-state in a difficult context, where it was forged as an independent country and had to create unity among its population, diverse in cultures and identities, and involved in social struggles of many types.

In our country, after the revolutioncultural policy was based on four substantive institutions: the Ministry of Public Education (SEP)founded in 1921, to carry the public education to all Mexicans; he National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), created in 1939, to protect its historical memory and cultural heritage; he National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA)in 1947, to enroll Mexico in world cultural production, and the National Indigenous Institute (INI) of 1948, to integrate indigenous people into national society. Institutions that until today have been updated in response and interaction with internal social movements and the pressures of the increasingly interconnected world.

It must be assimilated that culture determines development, therefore, the importance of allocating public resources for action cultural. From the praxis of the left, programs must be developed that encourage critical thinking with content that educates citizens, from critical plays, beautiful and popular music, dance in its various genres, plastic arts, literature, everything that allows establishing dialogues and raise awareness among the population to strengthen identities.

It seems that municipal governments seek to screen the mass, as a political goal by promoting junk cultural consumption. The established paradigms of the massive have to be broken. The actions of governments must be in accordance with the principles outlined in the fourth transformation, to enable access to culture in all its dimensions, with a critical and aware view of our reality to transform it.

We must open paths towards transversality of institutions, build a culture of peace, dilute cultural hegemony and move towards multicultural diversity to appreciate Mexican identities. The fourth transformation Its challenge is to build paths for the revolution of consciousness.

