Measure should benefit 1,946 cultural projects across the country by the end of this month

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, announced on Wednesday (18.jan.2023) the release of almost R$ 1 billion from the Rouanet Law. The money had been withheld since the beginning of last year by the previous government.

In all, until the end of the month, R$ 968,376,281 will be released, which had been raised as sponsorship for artistic projects. The Rouanet Law allows companies and citizens who support cultural actions to deduct part of their Income Tax.

The measure will benefit 1,946 cultural projects across the country. “This is investment in culture, it is culture working, this is good for Brazil”, declared Margareth Menezes in a video posted on social networks.

Watch (33s):

Rouanet Law: MinC will release almost BRL 1 billion in blocked resources until the end of January! More than 1,800 projects will be covered by the Culture Incentive Law. The amount had been blocked since the beginning of 2022 by a political decision by the Special Secretariat for Culture. pic.twitter.com/e7M1SF4Sud — Ministry of Culture (@CulturaGovBr) January 18, 2023

Also on Wednesday (Jan 18), the Ministry of Culture extended the validity of more than 5,000 projects registered in the Culture Incentive Law that had expired funding deadlines and had not had their requests met by the previous management.

The folder also informed that, in the first 18 days of government, the Creative Economy and Cultural Development Secretariat released about R$ 62 million of the blocked amount (R$ 968.3 million) to 353 projects.

With information from Brazil Agency.