CultuARa platform from Granada founded in 2019 by Javier Argente, is an app that integrates augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence in order to promote rural tourism. An innovative system that has been proclaimed winner in the 1st edition of the Rural Startup Awards, specifically in the ‘Rural Tourism’ category.

More than 200 startups have submitted their candidacy for these awards that they aim to create references in the rural area and reduce the territorial gap in innovative entrepreneurship. The jury has assessed aspects such as the degree of innovation and disruption, growth and maturity of the project, as well as the business model and its impact.

CultuAR allows tourists from an application to explore rural destinations guided by geolocation, accessing historical informationinteractive narratives and multimedia content that enrich your experience and connection with the environment.

Decongest destinations

“This app promotes sustainable tourism by replacing physical signage with digital solutions, reducing environmental impact and promoting the redistribution of tourist flow, which helps decongest the most visited destinations and to preserve the cultural and natural heritage,” explained the Spanish Startup Association.

On the other hand, the company AR Vision, responsible for the project, has been awarded the CEO of the Year Award and the National Young Entrepreneur Award from CEAJE, and recognized by Forbes as one of the 22 Spanish companies that are transforming tourism.

Additionally, CultuAR offers tools to rural municipalities to manage and promote your cultural offerallowing the personalization of content and obtaining key metrics that optimize tourism resources and promote sustainable development.

This platform, with presence throughout Spain, is the first network of Augmented Reality destinations in Europe and It has more than 200 municipalities that offer their information in multiple languages, without having to be connected to the internet and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

According to Carlos Mateo, president of the Spanish Startup Association, innovation and technology are part of the solution to the problem of depopulation. “We can reverse this trend and promote the development and attraction of talent in rural areas. Our objective is to create references that can be real agents of change, and that contribute to the growth of local economies,” he assured.

A booming segment

The search for relaxed destinations connected to nature and the rise of what is known as slow tourisma trend that precisely promotes delving into the culture and nature of the destination being visited, the figures registered by rural accommodation are increasing considerably.

Only during the month of October, the last for which there are official records, Andalusian hotels and rural accommodations were visited by 35,409 travelers and they registered 116,566 stays. As in conventional tourism, it leads these figures Malaga with 14,233 and 69,386 overnight stays.

In second place is Huelva 4,064 travelers, 16.2% more than the previous year. Seville occupies third place with 3,336 and behind it are Jaén with 3,046, Cádiz with 3,040, Granada with 3,024, Córdoba with 2,424 and Almería with 2,241. The domestic travelers They continue to lead rural tourism in Andalusia, followed by the British, Germans, French and to a lesser extent Italians and Portuguese.