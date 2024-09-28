Cultivation | Here are the biggest vegetables in Finland

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The WC vegetable competition was held in Mäntsälä for the ninth time in a row. In the competition, several Finnish records were set in different plant categories. Maija Karvinen’s pumpkin won the pumpkin competition with a weight of 465.9 kilos. The winning pumpkin was germinated in April and lifted from the ground on Thursday.

Sun glimmers between the rain clouds above the row of pumpkins, one more massive than the other. The green loader carefully lifts a pumpkin weighing several hundred kilograms into the upper air so that it can be brought safely to the scales.

The pumpkins were moved to be weighed using a loader. The transfer took place slowly and carefully.

Children in the curious audience guess how much the next pumpkin weighs. Would it be 300, 333 or maybe 350 kilos?

The peak moment of the SM vegetable competition organized by the Finnish Giant Vegetable Association is about to begin, the weighing of the pumpkins. The judges check the condition of the bottom of the pumpkin, and the individual hits the scale. The reading is recorded as approximately 374 kilos.

And this pumpkin isn’t even the biggest in the competition.

People admired the huge competition pumpkins on the spot.

Anni Kyrö, the chairperson of the Finnish giant plant association, also participated in the pumpkin competition.

SM vegetable competitions has been organized since at least 2008. The races were held on Saturday for the ninth time in a row in Mäntsälä.

In this year’s competition, several Finnish records were set in different plant categories, says the chairman of the Finnish giant plant association Anni Kyrö.

“Through competitions, we can see what people and plants are capable of,” says Kyrö.

Most of the vegetables included in the competition have originated from seeds collected from large specimens. The giant plant association sends them to its members at the beginning of the year.

The seeds are bred from one generation to the next, says the competition manager of the association Elina Vuori. In the US, a good giant plant seed can cost up to thousands of euros. In Finland, similar amounts are not known to move in the seed trade.

In addition to a seed with good genetics, you need good soil, human labor and a green thumb.

“Pumpkin needs a well-structured soil where there is a lot of space for it. Likewise, fertilization must be balanced, and extra shoots must be removed from around the pumpkin during growth, for example. Luck also has its place,” says Vuori.

in Mäntsälä also competed in many categories other than pumpkins. The one from Pornais Mika Tiilikainen presents his eggplant weighing almost 2.5 kilos, which broke the Finnish weight record for the species.

Mika Tiilikainen presents his record eggplant.

The sunflower grown by Sara Lindi grew to a width of 51.7 centimeters.

“I have raised these giants on purpose. This had to be weighed quickly, before it goes to waste,” says Tiilikainen.

Not all competition categories were traditional food crops. from Joensuu Sara Lindin sunflower won the prize in the width category. The width of the flower was more than half a meter.

Another thousand people had come to see various giant-sized vegetables.

Tuusulain Tuula Anttila was there with her two daughters to marvel at the giant pumpkins.

“These are absolutely huge, much bigger than I had even thought,” says Anttila.

But which pumpkin was the biggest? This was answered in the afternoon, when the last pumpkin was brought to the scales. The weight of the individual is declared to be a respectable 465.9 kilograms. The winner has been found.

Maija Karvinen is happy when she heard that her pumpkin is the biggest in the whole competition. The weight of the pumpkin was first reported as 465.8 kilograms, which was also marked on its side. Later, the weight was refined to 465.9 kilograms.

Breeder of the winning pumpkin, from Kärkölä Maija Karvinengets excited and stands up on his pumpkin.

The victory feels great, especially when it has been the result of long-term work. The pumpkin was germinated in April and lifted from the ground on Thursday of this week.

What is the secret to growing such a huge pumpkin?

“A good seed provides an important basis for such a giant individual, but the rest depends on disciplined activity, that every morning and evening all the necessary measures are taken for the pumpkin,” says Karvinen.

Tuulikki and Seppo, who arrived from Pukkila, wondered how the Long Gourd pumpkin could grow so long.

Many of the pumpkins entered in the competition end up being eaten next, as their gigantic size should not affect their taste. Some of the competition pumpkins also end up being carved. One of the pumpkins will be sent to Korkeasaari and the other will be used to build a doll’s house.

Karvinen does not yet know what the final fate of the winning pumpkin will be.

“Yes, this would be enough to eat for several people.”

Three-year-old Ronja Anttila, who is with Iida Susineva, suspects that she cannot eat a whole pumpkin.

Mäntsälä had another massive pumpkin on display.

Gourds, i.e. half pumpkins, were also on display in the competition.