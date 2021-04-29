Ukrainian musician Ivan Dorn played a major role in the horror project Musicians’ Nightmares. The film can be viewed on video hosting Youtube…

In the short film, Dorn plays a musician who has lost inspiration and is experiencing a creative crisis. He is brought to the Eleusis sanatorium, where they promise to help with the problem and guarantee that the hero will start releasing new hits. It turns out that visitors to the institution are subjected to torture and terrible sectarian rituals.

The film was directed by Andrzej Gavrish, who worked on the video for the group “Aigel” You’re Born. Other well-known artists such as Morgenstern, Husky and Glucose, as well as actor Pavel Derevyanko and TikTok bloggers Makha Goryacheva, Katya Golysheva and Vasha Marusya previously took part in the cycle “Nightmares of Musicians”.