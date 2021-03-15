Developer Toby Fox’s cult RPG Undertale is finally making its way to Xbox tomorrow, 16th March – more than five years after its PC debut – and it’ll be available as part of Game Pass too.

Originally released in 2015, Undertale tells the story of a child who tumbles into the Underground, a strange world beneath the Earth’s surface. What follows is a game of big heart and wilful idiosyncrasy that’s earned it a legion of fans – and countless memes – over the years.

“Undertale dances happily in the footsteps of Shigesato Itoi’s Mother series, and like those games before it, it’s a JRPG that’s endlessly playful and inventive,” said Eurogamer’s Martin Robinson when he reviewed the PlayStation Vita version back in 2017.

Undertale – Xbox One Announce Trailer.

“Its overworld is linear and small but dense with characters and detail,” he continued, “its battle system a winning hybrid of turn-based combat and Touhou Project-inspired bullet hell [but] you’re invited to skip it entirely, as Undertale’s a game that goes out of its way to satisfy the curiosity of those who’ve asked if only you could talk to the monsters. “

Undertale on Xbox will feature “a few Xbox-specific enhancements designed to make for a more comfortable time”, which unfortunately mean progress and save data won’t be compatible between the new version and the PC edition already available on the Microsoft Store.

It’s playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S and will cost $ 14.99 USD (around £ 10) when it launches tomorrow, 16th March. It’ll be available on Game Pass for consoles at the same time.