Romano is the stage name of the Berlin rapper and singer Roman Geike. The musician, born in 1977 in the East Berlin district of Köpenick, has been active with various bands and projects since 1999, from metal to drum ‘n’ bass and techno to hits. However, he became known to a larger audience as a rapper and with the song “Metalkutte” released in 2015. With the recently released album “Vulkano Romano”, however, Geike blinks in the direction of pop and hits.

Mr. Geike, six years have passed since the release of the last Romano album “Copyshop” in 2017. Was there a particular impulse to revive your rapping art character with “Vulkano Romano” after a long break and to let her not only sing hip-hop but also pop pop?

Romano is, so to speak, a time process. For example, the stuff on “Copyshop” deals with topics when I was around 24 or 25 and I was thinking about how this could continue. I had sung about my good friend or my lawyer, so many things from my life were ticked off. Of course, I could have talked about school, but I thought it had to continue, also with new, exciting topics. That means I was searching, did other things here and there and then also started writing new songs. That was a little difficult for me, but there was a special moment before Corona: I introduced my producer Moritz Friedrich, a close friend, to the song “Ein Mann für Certainstunden” and he said I should try it to sing. We recorded it and both thought the result was great.

Was that the starting point?

That’s how it went on. I sang ideas into my phone and sent them to him and he started making tracks with them. With Corona came my occupation with nature and thinking about letting go and also breaking away from social constraints. Many of the new songs were created during the Corona period, which is probably also the reason for the musical reorientation. It was really a complex process. Of course, I kept doing rap or hip-hop numbers, but then I decided to challenge myself and say: Okay, rap is rhythmic and percussive, but go into the tonality a bit, try soft tones and see how long you can keep it







Was Corona also a reason to wait with the release of the album until you can go on concert tours again with a clear conscience?

Certainly. Artists who have a very high reach can also release an album without a current tour. For me, it’s always linked to being able to play concerts afterwards.

There are videos worth seeing for many Romano songs, some of which are very elaborately staged. The video for “Versailles”, for example, takes place in a castle. Did it take a lot of planning and time to make these films?