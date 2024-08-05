Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that it will launch on August 12 a new DLC for Cult of the Lamb a cult indie (pardon the pun), which still continues to achieve a certain success among the public. This is a truly special extra package, different from all other DLCs released so far for the game.

DLC and update

It’s called Pilgrim Pack and it’s an interactive comic. Yes, you read that right. It will be available on the same day as the free Unholy Alliance update, which will add local co-op and new gameplay content, including new follower features, new buildings, and new quests and relics to further diversify your followers and their behaviors.

Speaking of Pilgrim Pack, as mentioned it is an interactive comic in which the player’s choices will determine some of the events of the story being told. The DLC will be linked to secret missions and some cosmetic items for the faithful. The art for Pilgrim Pack is by Carles Dalm, while the writing is by Jojo Zhou, Narrative Lead at Massive Monster.”

The development studio talks about a completely new idea compared to what it has done in the past and is really eager to see the reaction of the players, which hopefully will be positive. If you are interested in knowing more, watch the video you find abovewhere some tables of the interactive comic are shown. So all that remains is to wait until August 12 to play it on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and PC.